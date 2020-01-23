× State police searching for suspect in Westbrook hit and run

WESTBROOK — State police are searching for a suspect in a hit and run crash that killed a main.

Officials said they were seeking the assistance of the public in locating Jose “Fernando” Meraz-Balico, 35. He was charged in a motor vehicle accident in Westbrook which resulted in the death of John Ingalls on Christmas Eve last year.

Meraz-Balico is wanted for Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree, Evading Responsibility, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the influence of Alcohol/Drugs.

Meraz-Balico has ties to both Westbrook and Deep River, but also could be traveling to New York or the Carolina’s. It’s also believed that Meraz- Balico could have fled the country to Honduras.

Any information related to this case or the whereabouts of Meraz-Balico, please contact Troop F Westbrook, (860) 399-2100