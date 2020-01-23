AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

State police searching for suspect in Westbrook hit and run

Posted 3:33 PM, January 23, 2020, by

Jose Fernando Meraz-Balico

WESTBROOK — State police are searching for a suspect in a hit and run crash that killed a main.

Officials said they were seeking the assistance of the public in locating Jose “Fernando” Meraz-Balico, 35. He was charged in a motor vehicle accident in Westbrook which resulted in the death of John Ingalls on Christmas Eve last year.

Meraz-Balico is wanted for Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree, Evading Responsibility, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the influence of Alcohol/Drugs.

Meraz-Balico has ties to both Westbrook and Deep River, but also could be traveling to New York or the Carolina’s. It’s also believed that Meraz- Balico could have fled the country to Honduras.

Any information related to this case or the whereabouts of Meraz-Balico, please contact Troop F Westbrook, (860) 399-2100

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.