Student at ECSU found dead in parking garage

WILLIMANTIC — Officials have identified a student found dead in a parking garage Wednesday night.

Shortly before midnight, an officer found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the Shakespeare parking garage. Police identified the student ass Lee Barrett from Hamden.

Officials said the medical examiner’s office will make a determination on the cause of death. The University’s Campus Police Department is continuing their investigation. Officials said there is no evidence to indicate foul play.

Counseling services are being made available to the campus community. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lee’s family and friends during their time of grief,” said Eastern President Elsa Núñez. “This is a tragic loss for them and our entire campus community.”