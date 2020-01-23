Sunny, temps near 40; Tracking nor-easter for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's quiet stretch continues along with a slow warming trend. Today we'll have sunshine with temperatures slowly warming up into the 40 degree range. A few towns may stay stuck in the 30s, so it's going to be far from a tropical day, but the sun will help to melt some of the snowpack that's on the ground.

Friday will remain in the 40s with a few more clouds streaking through the sky.

Our dry streak ends this weekend when we're on the WEATHER WATCH for a weekend nor'easter. Snow-lovers, don't get excited about this one. There's just not enough cold air in place. The trend the past few days has been for a mainly rain event on Saturday. There is still a chance for some wintry mix in the hills, but the heavy snow threat is diminishing. Any wintry mix will likely transition to all rain during the course of this storm on Saturday into Sunday.

The storm will be centered around Saturday with just a few lingering lighter rain/snow showers on Sunday. Still this could effect travel plans this weekend.

This could change depending on the storm's track and intensity. But right now we have moderate confidence (which is good this far in advance) for a mainly rain event. We'll keep you posted every step of the way. Check this spot for updates.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain, chance for a period of wintry mix in the hills. High: 35-42.

SUNDAY: Rain/snow showers but mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. High: 35-42.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 30s.

