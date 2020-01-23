× Trump expected to sign US-Mexico-Canada trade deal next week

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement next Wednesday, according to a White House official and an administration official.

Senators from both parties came together last week to pass one of Trump’s foremost legislative priorities — the revised North American Free Trade Agreement — just days before his historic impeachment trial formally began..

Among other changes from the Clinton-era NAFTA, the USMCA includes new provisions for digital commerce, more stringent rules of origin for auto parts and new minimum wage requirements for certain autoworkers.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.