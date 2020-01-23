AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Trump expected to sign US-Mexico-Canada trade deal next week

Posted 7:57 PM, January 23, 2020, by

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement next Wednesday, according to a White House official and an administration official.

Senators from both parties came together last week to pass one of Trump’s foremost legislative priorities — the revised North American Free Trade Agreement — just days before his historic impeachment trial formally began..

Among other changes from the Clinton-era NAFTA, the USMCA includes new provisions for digital commerce, more stringent rules of origin for auto parts and new minimum wage requirements for certain autoworkers.

Reuters was the first to report the expected signing from Trump

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.