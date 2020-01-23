× UConn beats Tennessee 60-45 in first meeting in 13 years

STORRS — Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and No. 3 UConn used a dominant third quarter to beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 60-45 on Thursday night the first match-up in 13 years between the two teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade.

A before game ceremony was held in honor legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt. According to ESPN, Geno Auriemma was the first coach to donate to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

During the ceremony, Auriemma became emotional when the UConn announced that it will donate $10,000 to the foundation.

The first coach to ever donate to the Pat Summitt Foundation was Geno Auriemma. Tonight, he was moved to tears when the University of Connecticut donated $10,000 👏 pic.twitter.com/Um9DQD6z5b — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2020

Trailing by three at the half, the Huskies scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter to take a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period.

UConn led by 11 after three and Tennessee could get no closer in the fourth quarter. Rennia Davis scored 16 to lead the Lady Vols.

The women Huskies wore black uniforms during the game. The uniforms will be auction off to benefit the foundation.

Pat Summitt died in 2016 after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

If you are interested in the auction, click here. The auction ends January 29.

If you are interested in donating to the foundation, click here.