Bald eagle recovering after accidently flying into truck

Posted 6:14 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 06:15PM, January 24, 2020

A bald eagle is recovering after hitting a truck’s windshield on January 22.

According to A Place Called Hope’s Facebook page, the bird swooped down from a lamp-post on I-95 while it was scavenging for food.

The eagle began to fly upward as the truck was driving and they collided.  The bird hung on the side of the cab until the truck came to a stop. It dropped to the road and went underneath the truck.

Police were called to the scene along with DEEP.  An initial investigation of the first officer on scene, showed that the bird did not have any breaks.

X-rays later confirmed that the bird did not break anything. It also revealed the bird was shot in the past.

The eagle was taken to A Place Called Hope and is recovering. Once it is strong enough, it will be released.

Click here for more information on A Place Called Hope.

