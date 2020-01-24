NARITA, JAPAN - JANUARY 24: A group of Chinese tourists walks outside the arrival lobby at Narita airport on January 24, 2020 in Narita, Japan. While Japan is one of the most popular foreign travel destinations for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday this year, Japan reported two cases of Wuhan coronavirus infections as the number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to 25 on Friday and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and South Korea. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
China building a hospital to treat virus, expands lockdowns
NARITA, JAPAN - JANUARY 24: A group of Chinese tourists walks outside the arrival lobby at Narita airport on January 24, 2020 in Narita, Japan. While Japan is one of the most popular foreign travel destinations for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday this year, Japan reported two cases of Wuhan coronavirus infections as the number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to 25 on Friday and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and South Korea. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected by a new virus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted lockdowns of at least 13 cities on the eve of the country’s most important holiday.
Transportation is halted and streets eerily quiet in the locked-down cities as the virus led to the cancellation of festivities for the Lunar New Year. Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and 12 neighboring cities have a combined population of more than 36 million.
A Wuhan hospital with space for 1,000 beds is being built in the style of a facility that Beijing constructed during the SARS epidemic. The number of cases has risen to 830 while and the deaths include the youngest recorded victim at 36.