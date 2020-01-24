Crews on scene of train vs truck collision in Newington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- Officials and first responders are on the scene of a train vs truck crash in Newington.

Amtrak officials say the 11:10 a.m. Hartford Line Train 470, traveling from New Haven to Springfield, Massachusetts, collided with an Amtrak engineering truck.

Two workers were inside the truck when they saw the train approaching as they worked on the tracks in Newington. The workers were able to get out before the train struck. Passengers were transferred to a later train.

Six passengers on the train reported minor injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.

Delays are currently reported at Amtrak and the CT Rail Line.

As of 1:20 p.m., passengers were seen getting off the train and onto another.

HAPPENING NOW: Another train from @AmtrakNECAlerts has come to transport passengers here in #Newington. We observed multiple people being assisted going from one train to the next. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Gj9nXTLkTv — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) January 24, 2020

UPDATE: Train 470 is currently disabled north of Berlin (BER) due to a vehicle on the tracks. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 24, 2020

Due to residual delays, Amtrak Hartford Line Train #473 scheduled to arrive in New Haven at 1:28 pm will be experiencing delays. Updates to follow. 2020-01-24 12:47:49 — CTrail Hartford Line Alerts (@HLalerts) January 24, 2020