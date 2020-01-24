Crews on scene of train vs truck collision in Newington

NEWINGTON -- Officials and first responders are on the scene of a train vs truck crash in Newington.
Amtrak officials say the 11:10 a.m. Hartford Line Train 470, traveling from New Haven to Springfield, Massachusetts, collided with an Amtrak engineering truck.
Two workers were inside the truck when they saw the train approaching as they worked on the tracks in Newington. The workers were able to get out before the train struck. Passengers were transferred to a later train.
Six passengers on the train reported minor injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.
Delays are currently reported at Amtrak and the CT Rail Line.
As of 1:20 p.m., passengers were seen getting off the train and onto another.