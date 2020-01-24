EXCLUSIVE: Family Pleading for help in finding driver who hit and killed former Bridgeport police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN - A family is pleading for help in finding the driver who hit and killed their beloved family member two weeks ago in a busy area of West Haven around the evening time. The driver is still on the loose.

It happened on Route 34 around 6 to 7 p.m. on January 9th.

The family said Joe Procaccini, 73, of North Haven was crossing from a used car dealership over to Harte Nissan where he worked when all of a sudden, a car hit him and left him on the street to die.

"We want you to come forward. We want to know why you just left him there," said Ben Procaccini, son of Joe Procaccini.

Ben has been trying to grasp the fact his father is forever gone.

"It was by far the hardest. The hardest thing I’ve heard in my life," added Ben Procaccini.

Joe Procaccini was a salesman at Harte Nissan who constantly had to cross the busy area to get to the other side but to many in the community, he was more than that.

He served as a patrolman and detective for the Bridgeport Police Department for 20 years and his commitment to serving the community always remained strong.

"He went to work every day. He was dedicated to what he did," said Jessica Alvarez-Hawke, step daughter of Joe.

"He was the most energetic, healthy, just lively man and larger than life and it just didn’t seem real," added Ben Procaccini.

The family, including the grandchildren have been anxiously waiting for answers from police with hopes one day they will get that knock on the door or that phone call letting them know the driver is caught.

"He’s missed and he’s loved and we would give anything to have him back," added Alvarez-Hawke.

If you witnessed the incident from that night or if you think you know who did this, you are urged to reach out to the West Haven Police Department immediately.