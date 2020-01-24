Foodie Friday: Fritz Snack Bar in Oxford

It’s a popular spot that’s been welcoming Connecticut families for decades, “The food is fantastic,” says customer Diane Whelton.

Fritz’s Snack Bar in Oxford first opened its doors in 1954 with Bob Fritz Sr. running the show.

“I think I may have taken things for granted, I could always come down here and whenever I wanted something he would make me breakfast, hotdogs and hamburgers, maybe I was a little spoiled,” says owner, Bob Fritz Jr.

Today the menu is packed with sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, hot dogs and ice cream — Taylor Saja from Oxford emailed us to say she’s been coming to her whole life for breakfast. Customer Hank Bodyk is a regular too, “The standard scrambled eggs and bacon, Usually have a muffin,” is his top choice.

Other’s like Halyna Batiuk can’t go a week without grabbing take-out for the office.”Of course, we cannot work without a good breakfast we always stop here before work, grab some food and have a great day,” she says.

When the weather’s nice you can find your favorites drive-in style on Wednesdays from 5-9. “It is really cool, it is like a throwback, To the days when I was a little kid,” says Whelton.

And the price may be right, I couldn’t find anything on the menu for more than about 8-bucks. “Affordable and well prepared, it tastes good and fills the hole,” says customer Skip Mack. “Something like this will draw in folks and then they would become regulars,” add Whelton.

An amazing accomplishment when restaurants can come and go and a tribute to the dad who got it all started. “I think he was really glad that we kept it going I don’t think he ever expected that we would, I think when he was still around it made him very happy to see what we did with the place,” says Fritz Jr.

If you want to visit Fritz’s Snack Bar, it’s open 7 days a week on Oxford Road, Tell them Foodie Friday sent you!