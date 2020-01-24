Giants’ Eli Manning officially retires from New York Giants

Quick facts about mumps
Posted 7:17 PM, January 24, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophies after a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning has officially retired.

The 39-year-old quarterback called it quits on Friday, saying he was leaving the game on his own terms as a New York Giant. Speaking at a packed news conference surrounded by family, friends, Giants management and former teammates and two Lombardi Trophies.

Manning said he had no regrets and insisted he was proud he did things his way. Manning said he had no immediate plans. He plans to spend some time reliving the positives memories. A job with the Giants is a possibility, he said. The Giants plans to retire his number 10.

Watch the whole press conference here:

