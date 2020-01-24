× Glastonbury high school student diagnosed with mumps

GLASTONBURY — It was announced Friday that a Glastonbury high school student was diagnosed with the mumps.

The school administration sent out a letter with announcement and what symptoms are common for the disease.

Salivary glands become swollen under the ears on one or both sides. This is referred to as parotitis. This leads to people with mumps generally having puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

The virus can be spread through a variety of ways:

coughing, sneezing, or talking

sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups

participating in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports, dancing, or kissing

touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

