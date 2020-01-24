AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Southern Style Potato Salad and BBQ Syrup

Posted 12:43 PM, January 24, 2020, by

Recipe by Mohegan Sun. Mohegan Sun's 17th Annual Sun Wine & Food Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday!

Recipe: Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Southern Style Potato Salad and BBQ Syrup
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
4 ea. lg. chicken thighs, boneless & skinless, slightly pounded
1 cup buttermilk
1 tbl. crystal hot sauce
mix together
soak chicken for minimum 1 hour
Chicken Dredge
1 tbl. lemon pepper
1 tbl. granulated garlic powder
1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
½ tsp. dried oregano
2 cups masa harina flour
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
Mix it all together. Shake chicken of excess buttermilk mixture then dredge chicken.
In either a medium size pot or a cast iron pan heat canola oil to 350F. Carefully add chicken to the oil and cook for 10-12 minutes. When done season with s&p and serve.
Southern Style Potato Salad
3 ½ lbs. red bliss potatoes, scrubbed clean
2 ½ cups mayonnaise
¼ cup dijon mustard
¼ cup red wine vinegar
7 ea. hard boiled eggs, crumbled
¼ cup bacon bits, cooked crispy
1 cup green onion, minced
1 cup red onion, small diced
¼ cup chives, minced
s&p
Place the potatoes in a large pot of water. Bring the water to a rolling boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife but not overcooked. Drain the potatoes well in a colander, then place potatoes in refrigerator to cool about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix mayonnaise, dijon mustard & red wine vinegar and set aside.
When the potatoes are cool, cut them in quarters or in half, depending on their size. Place the cut potatoes in a large bowl. Add the hard-boiled eggs, bacon bits, green onions, red onions & chives Toss well and season with salt & pepper, cover, and refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to blend. Serve cold or at room temperature.
BBQ Syrup
1 ea. jalapeno, stem removed, split & grilled
10 oz. molasses
3 oz. hoisin sauce
2 tbl. dijon mustard
9 oz. ketchup
4 oz. apple cider vinegar
4 oz. honey
2 tsp. granulated garlic
2 tbl. tamarind concentrate

Add all the ingredients to a small pot and bring to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat strain through a fine sieve.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.