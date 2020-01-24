Meal House: Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Southern Style Potato Salad and BBQ Syrup

Recipe by Mohegan Sun. Mohegan Sun's 17th Annual Sun Wine & Food Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday!
Recipe: Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Southern Style Potato Salad and BBQ Syrup
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
4 ea. lg. chicken thighs, boneless & skinless, slightly pounded
1 cup buttermilk
1 tbl. crystal hot sauce
mix together
soak chicken for minimum 1 hour
Chicken Dredge
1 tbl. lemon pepper
1 tbl. granulated garlic powder
1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
½ tsp. dried oregano
2 cups masa harina flour
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
Mix it all together. Shake chicken of excess buttermilk mixture then dredge chicken.
In either a medium size pot or a cast iron pan heat canola oil to 350F. Carefully add chicken to the oil and cook for 10-12 minutes. When done season with s&p and serve.
Southern Style Potato Salad
3 ½ lbs. red bliss potatoes, scrubbed clean
2 ½ cups mayonnaise
¼ cup dijon mustard
¼ cup red wine vinegar
7 ea. hard boiled eggs, crumbled
¼ cup bacon bits, cooked crispy
1 cup green onion, minced
1 cup red onion, small diced
¼ cup chives, minced
s&p
Place the potatoes in a large pot of water. Bring the water to a rolling boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife but not overcooked. Drain the potatoes well in a colander, then place potatoes in refrigerator to cool about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix mayonnaise, dijon mustard & red wine vinegar and set aside.
When the potatoes are cool, cut them in quarters or in half, depending on their size. Place the cut potatoes in a large bowl. Add the hard-boiled eggs, bacon bits, green onions, red onions & chives Toss well and season with salt & pepper, cover, and refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to blend. Serve cold or at room temperature.
BBQ Syrup
1 ea. jalapeno, stem removed, split & grilled
10 oz. molasses
3 oz. hoisin sauce
2 tbl. dijon mustard
9 oz. ketchup
4 oz. apple cider vinegar
4 oz. honey
2 tsp. granulated garlic
2 tbl. tamarind concentrate
Add all the ingredients to a small pot and bring to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat strain through a fine sieve.