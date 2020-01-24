Meal House: Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Southern Style Potato Salad and BBQ Syrup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe by Mohegan Sun. Mohegan Sun's 17th Annual Sun Wine & Food Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday!

Recipe: Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Southern Style Potato Salad and BBQ Syrup

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

4 ea. lg. chicken thighs, boneless & skinless, slightly pounded

1 cup buttermilk

1 tbl. crystal hot sauce

mix together

soak chicken for minimum 1 hour

Chicken Dredge

1 tbl. lemon pepper

1 tbl. granulated garlic powder

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

½ tsp. dried oregano

2 cups masa harina flour

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Mix it all together. Shake chicken of excess buttermilk mixture then dredge chicken.

In either a medium size pot or a cast iron pan heat canola oil to 350F. Carefully add chicken to the oil and cook for 10-12 minutes. When done season with s&p and serve.

Southern Style Potato Salad

3 ½ lbs. red bliss potatoes, scrubbed clean

2 ½ cups mayonnaise

¼ cup dijon mustard

¼ cup red wine vinegar

7 ea. hard boiled eggs, crumbled

¼ cup bacon bits, cooked crispy

1 cup green onion, minced

1 cup red onion, small diced

¼ cup chives, minced

s&p

Place the potatoes in a large pot of water. Bring the water to a rolling boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife but not overcooked. Drain the potatoes well in a colander, then place potatoes in refrigerator to cool about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix mayonnaise, dijon mustard & red wine vinegar and set aside.

When the potatoes are cool, cut them in quarters or in half, depending on their size. Place the cut potatoes in a large bowl. Add the hard-boiled eggs, bacon bits, green onions, red onions & chives Toss well and season with salt & pepper, cover, and refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to blend. Serve cold or at room temperature.

BBQ Syrup

1 ea. jalapeno, stem removed, split & grilled

10 oz. molasses

3 oz. hoisin sauce

2 tbl. dijon mustard

9 oz. ketchup

4 oz. apple cider vinegar

4 oz. honey

2 tsp. granulated garlic

2 tbl. tamarind concentrate

Add all the ingredients to a small pot and bring to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat strain through a fine sieve.