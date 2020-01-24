× Meriden police release timeline in connection with use of force arrest

MERIDEN — Police released a timeline in that details the arrest of David O’Brien.

The officers involved in the arrest came under scrutiny after video began to circulate around social media showing the officers using force to detain O’Brien.

O’Brien was arrested after police saw his car weaving in and out of traffic.

“Whenever our officers use force, it never looks good. But there are times when it’s justified,” said Sgt. Christopher Fry.

Police found a gun and drugs in the car and O’Brien’s license plates were allegedly stolen. O’Brien is charged with:

-Possession of a controlled substance

-Interfering

-Reckless endangerment

-Reckless driving

-Weapons in a M/V

-Misuse of plates

-Theft of plates

Read the full timeline below:

Meriden Police said all incidents of force are internally reviewed but that it wouldn’t rise to the level of an internal investigation unless a policy was violated.

