NFL player Antonio Brown released on bail by Florida judge

Posted 8:06 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 08:07PM, January 24, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail.

The wide receiver had to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, and agree to a mental health evaluation and random drug tests. He also can’t have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.

Hollywood police say Brown didn’t want to pay the $4,000 bill. Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

