NFL player Antonio Brown released on bail by Florida judge

NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail.

The wide receiver had to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, and agree to a mental health evaluation and random drug tests. He also can’t have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.

Hollywood police say Brown didn’t want to pay the $4,000 bill. Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.