Partly sunny, highs in the 40s; tracking weekend storm

We’re warming up today into the 40s with a few more clouds around, but sunshine will make its way through from time to time as well!

After a very quiet week in the weather department, we’re turning our attention to the weekend. For all you snow lovers, unfortunately, the storm on Saturday just won't do it for us. The trend the last couple days or so has favored simply rain and continues to do so.

Some areas could pick up anywhere from .5″-1.5″ of rain from the systems before it clears out on Sunday. Improvements are expected on Sunday so at this point it might be good to move any outdoor plans to Sunday.

After this bump in the seven the day, its smooth sailing. We’re still above average with dry conditions well into the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Rain showers in the morning and middle of the day, then heavier rain towards evening. High: 37-44.

SUNDAY: Rain/snow showers but mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. High: 35-42.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Near 40.

