PD: Stratford man leaves messages threatening Stratford, Milford Police; charged with Act of Terrorism

MILFORD — Milford Police have arrested a Stratford man after multiple threatening messages were left around an apartment complex Sunday.

Milford Police said that on Sunday, 31-year-old Miguel Silva walked into a common hallway of a River Street apartment complex. Silva reported left threatening messages including, “ISIS we will kill cops!” and “Milford Police Stratford Police ISIS you got our guy in Shelton this is the beginning.”

Police said more threatening messages were also left on additional buildings stating “Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha” and “ISIS will blow up the Milford police station run my prints pigs!! I’m smiling for the camera yes I am.”

Silva was arrested Thursday and was charged with Harassment 1st, Threatening 1st, Breach of Peace 2nd, and Act of Terrorism.

He’s currently being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in Milford Superior Court on Friday.