× Quick facts about mumps

Mumps are a contagious virus that can be spread variety of ways like:

coughing, sneezing, or talking

sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups

participating in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports, dancing, or kissing

touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

Salivary glands become swollen under the ears on one or both sides. This is referred to as parotitis.

This leads to people with mumps generally having puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

Some other symptoms before the parotitis may include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

It generally takes 16-18 days for symptoms to appear after infection. According to the CDC, this period can range from 12 to 25 days.

