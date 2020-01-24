Quick facts about mumps
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Quick facts about mumps

Posted 4:28 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 04:29PM, January 24, 2020

Mumps are a contagious virus that can be spread variety of ways like:

  • coughing, sneezing, or talking
  • sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups
  • participating in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports, dancing, or kissing
  • touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

Salivary glands become swollen under the ears on one or both sides. This is referred to as parotitis.

This leads to people with mumps generally having puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

Some other symptoms before the parotitis may include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Tiredness
  • Loss of appetite

It generally takes 16-18 days for symptoms to appear after infection.  According to the CDC, this period can range from 12 to 25 days.

For more information about mumps, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.