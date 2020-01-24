× Sensory friendly day to be held at CT Science Center

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Science Center will be lowering its volume and dimming its lights for those with sensory disabilities.

The center posted the information on their website. There will be one on January 26, and March 4.

Sensory Friendly Day is presented by the Miracle League of Connecticut.

Tickets are $14 online, in advance, or $16.95 at the door. Aides are free.

For more information on the event or if you have any questions, check out the website by clicking here or call (860) 520-2112