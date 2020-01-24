AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Silver Alert for two teenage Stamford siblings

Posted 6:13 AM, January 24, 2020, by

STAMFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for two teenage siblings.

Stamford Police say Serinity Armstead, 14, has been missing since January 17th. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. No clothing description was made available.

Serinity Armstead

Isiah Armstead, 16, has also not been since January 17th. He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. No clothing description was made available.

Isiah Armstead

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4921.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

