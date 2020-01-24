× State police hold K9 graduation ceremony

MIDDLETOWN — The Connecticut State police held a graduation for the 209th K-9 class January 24.

Seven K-9 teams graduated after six weeks of specialized narcotics training.

The graduation class includes:

Trooper Joseph O’Connell K-9 Hepburn CSP – Troop F

Trooper Matthew Losh K-9 Dani CSP – Troop G

Trooper Mitchell Welch K9 Gerry CSP – Traffic Services Unit

Officer Chris Dufresne K-9 Kodi Enfield Police Dept.

Officer Jake Pinho K9 Judge Naugatuck Police Dept.

Correctional Officer Laura Paniccia K-9 Mikey Dept. of Correction

Officer Garrett Ficata K-9 Rex Meriden Police Dept.

Congrats to all those who graduated!