State police hold K9 graduation ceremony
MIDDLETOWN — The Connecticut State police held a graduation for the 209th K-9 class January 24.
Seven K-9 teams graduated after six weeks of specialized narcotics training.
The graduation class includes:
- Trooper Joseph O’Connell K-9 Hepburn CSP – Troop F
- Trooper Matthew Losh K-9 Dani CSP – Troop G
- Trooper Mitchell Welch K9 Gerry CSP – Traffic Services Unit
- Officer Chris Dufresne K-9 Kodi Enfield Police Dept.
- Officer Jake Pinho K9 Judge Naugatuck Police Dept.
- Correctional Officer Laura Paniccia K-9 Mikey Dept. of Correction
- Officer Garrett Ficata K-9 Rex Meriden Police Dept.
Congrats to all those who graduated!
