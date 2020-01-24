State police hold K9 graduation ceremony

Quick facts about mumps
MIDDLETOWN — The Connecticut State police held a graduation for the 209th K-9 class January 24.

Seven K-9 teams graduated after six weeks of specialized narcotics training.

The graduation class includes:

  • Trooper Joseph O’Connell K-9 Hepburn CSP – Troop F
  • Trooper Matthew Losh K-9 Dani CSP – Troop G
  • Trooper Mitchell Welch K9 Gerry CSP – Traffic Services Unit
  • Officer Chris Dufresne K-9 Kodi Enfield Police Dept.
  • Officer Jake Pinho K9 Judge Naugatuck Police Dept.
  • Correctional Officer Laura Paniccia K-9 Mikey Dept. of Correction
  • Officer Garrett Ficata K-9 Rex Meriden Police Dept.

Congrats to all those who graduated!

 

