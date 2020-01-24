Stratford man, who wrote terrorist threats, has his bond increased

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD- A Stratford man, accused of making terrorist threats in hand writing, on three Milford buildings, had his bond raised by a judge at Milford Superior Court Friday from $50,000 to $250,000 because of the serious nature of the accusations.

31-year-old Miguel Silva has several misdemeanor convictions on his record, but he has always received probation, so far.

“The subject matter of the graffiti has caught the attention of Milford police, Homeland Security, the FBI and the NYPD, said Charles Stango, Asst. Ansonia-Milford States Attorney.

Milford police say Silva admitted to writing threats on the walls, in the hallway of a River Street apartment building, one about blowing up a local business and “911 will occur this year again.”

“Two things are clear,” said Attorney Frank Halloran, Silva’s Public Defender. “No bomb making devices or anything connected to bomb making devices, upon search, have been located anywhere.”

A couple of doors down from the apartment, on the door and a window, of the Alchemist Hair Lounge, the message “ISIS will blow up Milford police station“ and “run my prints pigs” were written. As was “declare war against police.“

“He claims he has no ties to ISIS, but we’re not stopping there, nor satisfied there,” said Officer Michael DeVito, of the Milford Police Department. “We’re going to do a forensic check of his phone and his computers to make sure that is true.”

It was this surveillance camera, outside of the River Three Barber Shop, where they captured this screenshot, which led to his arrest.

A manager, at the Milford Cracker Barrel, told police the man in that surveillance photo is Miguel Silva, who had worked there, but got fired recently.

Milford police say, when they asked him why he wrote these threatening messages, he said it was a combination of things, including last week’s officer involved shooting in West Haven, losing his job and he was high when taking the train to Milford last Sunday.