UHart extends men's basketball head coach's contract through 2022-2023

HARTFORD — The University of Hartford’s men’s basketball coach John Gallagher signed a multi-year extension with the team on January 23.

“I am honored and humbled to continue to lead the University of Hartford’s men’s basketball program,” Gallagher said. “Hartford is a world-class institution and our students, staff, faculty, and donors make our community very special. I want to thank President Greg Woodward and (Athletic Director) Maria Feeley for their support, and for their unwavering commitment to our gifted student-athletes.”

Since Gallagher started as head coach in 2010, he has become the winningest coach in UHart’s Division history with 134 wins. He has also led the team to a program record of regular season victories with 19 in the 2017-2018 season.

“We are very excited to have John continue to guide our young men going forward,” said Feeley. “He has led the program to new heights during the past decade. I’ve been impressed by his work ethic and dedication, and I look forward to seeing him write the next chapter in Hartford Men’s Basketball history.”

Gallagher is the third longest tenured coach in men’s Hawks history. He trials only behind Gordon McCullough (14 years) and Jack Phelan (11 years).