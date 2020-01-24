× Violent crime spike in Meriden has police asking public for assistance

MERIDEN — A recent spike in violent crime has Meriden police asking the public.

Police said that since the beginning of September the city has seen an increase in these particular types of crimes.

After collaborating with law enforcement partners, police believe a small number of organized suspects are responsible for the crimes.

Police are asking anyone with information to step forward and assist them in their investigation.

If you, or anyone you know, has information that could be of value, please contact Det. Stephen Burstein at 203-630-6285.