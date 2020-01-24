AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Violent crime spike in Meriden has police asking public for assistance

Posted 3:31 PM, January 24, 2020, by

MERIDEN — A recent spike in violent crime has Meriden police asking the public.

Police said that since the beginning of September the city has seen an increase in these particular types of crimes.

After collaborating with law enforcement partners, police believe a small number of organized suspects are responsible for the crimes.

Police are asking anyone with information to step forward and assist them in their investigation.

If you, or anyone you know, has information that could be of value, please contact Det. Stephen Burstein at 203-630-6285.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.