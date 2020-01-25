× Car crash on Route 66 in Middletown kills South Windsor woman, injures 4 others

MIDDLETOWN – One woman is dead and another in critical condition after a head-on crash last night on Washington Street (Route 66).

Poliice say it happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of 485 Washington Street, near the railroad overpass east of Palmer Field. Middletown Fire, Hunter’s Ambulance and Middlesex Hospital Paramedics responded to the scene as well.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Leticia M. Lennon, was traveling westbound. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 17-year-old male was traveling eastbound in the right travel lane. Police say Lennon’s Rogue crossed over the solid double yellow lines and crashed into the Chevy truck.

Leticia Lennon was pronounced deceased at the scene. 38-year-old Cherise L. Sheff of Hartford was in the front passenger seat of Lennon’s vehicle. She had to be extricated from the vehicle by Middletown Fire and transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment. She is listed in critical condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 17-year-old male passenger, and another passenger identified as 54-year-old Kevin McAuliffe of East Hampton were all transported to Hartford Hospital. All three were released after treatment for minor injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Witnesses are requested to contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.