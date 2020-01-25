× Connecticut State Trooper arrested for second time in the last year

SOUTHINGTON – Sgt. Gregory Smith of the Connecticut State Troopers was arrested by the Southington Police Department on Friday, January 24, 2020 based upon a warrant.

The details of the warrant were not made immediately available.

Smith was previously arrested by State Police on July 12, 2019 in connection with a domestic violence incident and has been on administrative suspension without Police Powers since that date.

As a result of this arrest and the seriousness of the alleged conduct, State Police say that Smith has been placed on a leave of absence pursuant to Sec. 5-240-5a of the Regulations of Connecticut State Agencies.

A “leave of absence” is a period of time that one must be away from one’s primary job, while maintaining the status of employee.

A serperate internal affairs investigation has been initiated.