Ledyard and Mashantucket Police search for suspect in Rhode Island homicide

Posted 6:37 PM, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 09:12PM, January 25, 2020

LEDYARD – Ledyard Police say they and Mashantucket Tribal Police are searching for a man who is a suspect in a Westerly, Rhode Island homicide.

Earlier in the evening, police were asking area residents to remain inside, and for motorists to avoid the area of Shewville Road and Coachman Pike. They closed Shewville Road to traffic during the search.

About 8:15 p.m., they posted a new message on Facebook, saying that “after an extensive search of the area involving Ledyard Police, Mashantucket Tribal Police, Connecticut State Police, and K9 and patrol units from Westerly Police, Groton Town Police, Stonington Police, and Montville Police, Shewville Road has been reopened to traffic.”

Captain Kenneth Creutz of the Ledyard Police tells FOX61 that the active search was “breaking down” after the suspect was not located in the area, but they are ‘running down some leads’, and police will maintain a presence in the area.

Ledyard Police say the suspect, described as a black male with short hair wearing a red striped shirt, may be armed. Anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area should call 911 immediately

 

