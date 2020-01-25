× Ledyard and Mashantucket Police searching for suspect, possibly armed; advising people remain indoors

LEDYARD – Ledyard Police say they and Mashantucket Tribal Police are searching for suspect on foot and are asking area residents to remain inside, and for motorists to avoid the area.

The search is in the area of Shewville Road and Coachman Pike.

Ledyard Police say the suspect, described as a black male with short hair wearing a red striped shirt, was allegedly involved in an assault in another jurisdiction and may be armed.

Police are asking people in the area to remain indoors and call 911 if you see anything suspicious. They’re also asking people to please avoid the area if you’re on the roads.