Tulsa looks to extend streak vs UConn

Tulsa (13-6, 5-1) vs. UConn (10-8, 1-4)

XL Center, Hartford; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

HARTFORD: Tulsa looks for its fifth straight conference win against UConn. Tulsa’s last AAC loss came against the Cincinnati Bearcats 75-44 on Jan. 8. UConn lost 63-59 on the road against Houston on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Martins Igbanu and Darien Jackson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Hurricane have allowed only 53.8 points per game to AAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.

BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 26.8 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UConn is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. UConn has an assist on 28 of 71 field goals (39.4 percent) over its past three outings while Tulsa has assists on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulsa has scored 63.8 points and allowed 55.8 points over its last five games. UConn has averaged 65.4 points and given up 69.8 over its last five.