Two people shot in Hartford near Colt Park

Posted 8:13 PM, January 25, 2020

Hartford Police investigate a shooting in the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Morris Street, January 25, 2020. Two men were shot.

HARTFORD – Police say they are investigating a double shooting in the South Green neighborhood, near Colt Park.

Police were originally called to the area of 60 Main Street for the report of two persons shot around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They closed off a wide area, and now report the shooting took place in the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Morris Street.

They say two men were shot; both are expected to survive.

Wethersfield Avenue is closed from Morris Street to where it joins Main and Park Streets, while police investigate.

No word yet on any suspects, or what prompted the shooting.

