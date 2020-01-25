× Wesleyan student being evaluated for possible coronavirus; was traveling in Asia

MIDDLETOWN – Wesleyan University says that a student has been placed ‘in isolation’ after returning from Asia and presenting with symptoms that could possibly be signs of 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, the viral illness recently identified in an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

In a statement, Wesleyan officials said:

No diagnosis has been made. Out of an abundance of caution, we are working with the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to determine if the student (who was traveling internationally in Asia and presented with a fever and cough) has contracted the coronavirus or not. The student is in isolation, and we are providing healthcare and other services. We have been in touch with everyone with whom the student had close contact since returning to campus in order to monitor them. To date, none of these individuals have exhibited symptoms of concern.

The CDC says it has developed test “that can diagnose 2019-nCoV in respiratory and serum samples from clinical specimens. On January 24, 2020, CDC publicly posted the assay protocol for this test. Currently, testing for this virus must take place at CDC, but in the coming days and weeks, CDC will share these tests with domestic and international partners through the agency’s International Reagent Resource.”

Earlier this week, a man in his 30s in Washington state became the first U.S. patient, diagnosed after returning from a trip to the outbreak’s epicenter in central China. On Friday, the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in isolation after returning from China.

The number of confirmed cases around the world climbed sharply to more than 850, with at least 26 deaths, all of them in China.

Meanwhile, France announced that three people had fallen ill with the virus — the disease’s first appearance in Europe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in coming days, as worldwide the number of confirmed cases has reached about 1,300.

“CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public continues to be low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” said CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.