1 dead, 2 wounded in Bridgeport shootings

BRIDGEPORT — One person died and two others were wounded after gunfire erupted in the Park City Sunday evening.

Officials said that at 5:37 p.m. the police received two Shotspotter activations and several calls in the area of the Greene Homes indicating shots fired and parties shot. The first units on scene found two victims, one in 20th block of Highland Ave, and the other in front of Building 2 Greene Homes. The first was confirmed as a homicide victim. The second victim was transported to the hospital with chest and leg wounds. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Around 8pm. police were called to the area of Sheridan Street and Ogden Street Extension for a report of an Assault w/ Dangerous Weapon. Police found the victim behind 100th block of Sheridan St. with a gun shot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition.