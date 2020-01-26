× 20-year-old seriously injured in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN – A 20-year-old from Scituate, MA is listed as in critical and unstable condition after a one-car crash at 9:10 p.m. Saturday night on Maromas Road, near Bear Hill Road in Middletown.

Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, 20, was driving her 2005 Subaru Legacy northbound on Maromas Road when her car veered left and struck a tree at the left shoulder of the roadway, just after the Bear Hill Road intersection.

South Fire District had to extricate her from the vehicle before transporting her to Hartford Hospital.

This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation. Witnesses are requested to contact Officer Botsacos at 860-638-4061.