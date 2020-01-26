× 2017: Kobe Bryant and daughter spent time with the UConn Women’s Basketball team

Back in 2017, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna hung out with the UConn Women’s Basketball team when they were in Los Angeles to play UCLA.

Bryant and his daughter were among 5 people killed Sunday in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family. Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Ib96yFxgg — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 26, 2020

Bryant and Gianna took in some basketball action and got the star treatment from the Huskies.

Kobe snapped a photo of his daughter with head coach Geno Auriemma, associate head coach Chris Dailey and the entire women’s team and posted them on Instagram.

He took the time to thank UConn for what he called a night she will never forget.

UConn beat the Bruins 78 to 60.