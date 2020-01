× Bridgeport Police investigating Calhoun Ave. shooting

BRIDGEPORT – Just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Bridgeport Police Department was alerted of a Shotspotter activation and then a call for a possible party hit by gunfire in the 90th block of Calhoun Avenue.

Bridgeport Police and American Medical Services responded to the scene and finding a female party with a head injury, but alert.

This incident is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.