× Attorney says Waterbury officer who shot man, acted in self defense

The attorney representing a police officer who fatally shot a man in Waterbury says his client acted in self defense.

Attorney Elliot Spector is representing Officer Ronald Tompkins III who shot and killed Edward Gendron on Monday.

Tompkins was called to perform a welfare check at Gendron’s home after getting a call from a property manager saying a tenant reported finding a bullet hole in a shared wall.

Spector says Gordon pointed a handgun at Tompkins and said, “you’re dead.”

The two got into a physical struggle for the gun when Tompkins fired a shot into Gendron’s chest.

Gendron’s sister says she doesn’t believe Tompkins’ story.