Chen equals Boitano with 4th straight national skating title

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 25: Nathan Chen skates in the Men's Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 25, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Nathan Chen has become the first man since Brian Boitano to win four consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The two-time world champion and Olympics team silver medalist in 2014 won the free skate by 37 points.

He also had won the short program. The 20-year-old Chen is a full-time student at Yale. He has not lost a competition since struggling in the short program at the 2018 Olympics.

Chen has equaled Boitano’s run from 1985-88.

