Connecticut State Trooper arrested in Hamden for disorderly conduct

Posted 8:49 AM, January 26, 2020

MIDDLETOWN – On January 26, 2020, Connecticut State Police learned that Trooper Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos was arrested by the Hamden Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct.

Due to the arrest, a State Police supervisor has seized Bogiatzopoulos’ department firearms, badge, identification, and police cruiser.

Bogiatzopoulos’ police powers have been suspended and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

Bogiatzopoulos has been employed by the State Police since 2007.

