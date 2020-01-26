× Model UN event ended early after student falls ill

The Yale Model United Nations conference that draws high school students from around the world was shut down a day early over concerns about the coronavirus after a student from China fell ill with what is apparently the flu.

Yale officials say the four-day conference on campus was supposed to end Sunday, but instead all events were canceled.

The conference draws about 1,800 high school students from 40 countries.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked that the student be tested for the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Test results are not expected until midweek.