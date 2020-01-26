New Haven teen killed in shooting remembered by family and friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN-- A community is remembering one teen who was shot and killed in West Haven. Friends, family, and officials gathered today to honor the life 19-year old Mubarak Soulemane.

Emotions caused many to break down at First Calvary Baptist Church which held the service remembering the fallen teen. Those who knew Mubarak Soulemane say he is was a kind soul and this incident is still hard to wrap around their heads.

Soulemane was a carjacking suspect who was fatally shot in West Haven after a lengthy police chase.

The incident caught the attention of civil rights activists, Rev. Al Sharpton and the mother of Eric Garner who was also killed by police.

Gwen Carr said, “Whatever he did it should not have been a death sentence, so the community, the nation needs to come out and speak out against this, that’s why I made it my business to be out here today.”

Family members say in 2006 Soulemane was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was working through it saying even despite his shortcomings he still graduated from high school with a 3.5 GPA.

Now family members say they can’t get past the hurt when losing their loved one.

Tahir Mohammad who is the uncle of Soulemane stood before the crowd of family and friends and said, “That officer put 4 bullets in Mubarak’s chest, 1 in his hand and another in his arm... since that day and until this day I always wake up at 2:00 a.m.”

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke as well during the service and said this incident should have gone another way. “There is no way from what we heard to justify shooting this young man that many times if he did wrong you bring him to court you don’t bring him to the morgue,” said Rev. Sharpton.

In body and dashcam video released from police, it shows Soulemane turn to his right and either reach down or toward the backseat before coming up with his right arm and hand.

This portion of the video is under high scrutiny because moments after Soulemane moved within the car, he was shot and killed.

Chuck Clemons said, “He shouldn’t have had his life taken away like that and he was just a fun nice caring person to everyone like people that really knew had nothing bad to say about him.”

The incident is still under investigation by the new haven’s state’s attorney’s office. Trooper Brian North has been placed on desk duty, according to Reverend Boise Kimber.

Reverend Al Sharpton is set to join the team to find justice for Mubarak Soulemane.