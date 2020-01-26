× Plainfield man arrested for evading police, crashing UTV

PLAINFIELD – On Friday, January 24, the Plainfield Police Department was conducting traffic enforcement in the Lake Street area when they noticed a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) traveling westbound on North Main Street.

When an officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on the UTV, the operator attempted to evade the officer by traveling down multiple side streets at a high rate of speed.

The officer located the vehicle on Victoria Drive and saw that the vehicle had been in a one-car motor-vehicle collision.

Troy Shaw, 41, of Moosup, overturned the vehicle while crossing over a lawn on Victoria Drive.

Shaw was placed under arrest and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs and/or Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in a Pursuit, Operating an Unregistered Motor vehicle, and Insufficient Insurance.

Shaw was later released on $500.00 bond and is scheduled to appear at CT Superior Court in Danielson on February 10, 2020.