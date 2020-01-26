Report: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to Biden probe

Quick facts about mumps
National Security Advisor John Bolton listens to a question while speaking with reporters about Venezuela outside the West Wing of the White House April 30, 2019, in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser says Trump wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it launched political investigations into his Democratic rivals.

That’s according to a report by The New York Times citing drafts of a forthcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

The revelation challenges the defense offered up by Trump and his attorneys in his Senate impeachment trial, and it raises the stakes as the Senate decides this week whether to seek sworn testimony from Bolton and other witnesses.

