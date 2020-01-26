× Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, like the one in Kobe Bryant fatal crash, are known for executive, medical use

HARTFORD — The Sikorsky S-76, like the one that crashed Sunday and killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and three others, have seen use for decades as an executive and medical helicopter.

Sikorsky, now a division of Lockheed-Martin, is based in Stratford, Connecticut. It introduced the first S-76 in 1977. The company’s website says, “Originally built for the rigorous demands of the offs​hore oil & gas transportation, its capabilities fit naturally into other market segments, such as Executive transport, SAR, Airline and Helicopter Emergency Medical/Air Ambulance Services.”

S-76s are built at a facility in Texas.

The company said in a statement,

“We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California. We have been in contact with the NTSB and stand ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and our customer. Safety is our top priority; if there are any actionable findings from the investigation, we will inform our S-76 customers.”

The company said nearly 900 S-76 helicopters were delivered worldwide. The company said the aircraft has “more than 7.4 million hours of safe, successful flight.”