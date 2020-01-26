The Real Story: CSCU President Mark Ojakian on consolidating community colleges

Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) joins us to talk about the new consolidation plan for community colleges, the coming “free tuition” program, and providing mental health services for students who may need help coping with the pressures of campus life.
Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) joins us to talk about the new consolidation plan for community colleges, the coming “free tuition” program, and providing mental health services for students who may need help coping with the pressures of campus life.