The Real Story: David Sullivan, Republican candidate hoping to unseat Rep. Jahana Hayes

David Sullivan, a former (30 years) federal prosecutor, talks about his run for Congress in the Fifth District. Sullivan is among a number of Republicans seeking to oust incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes, and put the seat back in GOP hands for the first time since Nancy Johnson lost reelection in 2006. Sullivan also comments on President Trump's impeachment trial.
