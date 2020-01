× Troop F finds body of deceased person in Higganum

HIGGANUM – On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at about 10:15a.m., Connecticut State Police Troop F received a call in regards to an individual that had not returned home after a walk the day before.

State troopers and K9 were able to locate the individual in the area, deceased.

The cause, time of death, or victim identification has been released at this time.