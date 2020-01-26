× Waterbury Police seeks help in finding missing 39-year-old woman

WATERBURY – At around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, Waterbury Police revived a missing person complaint from a family member of 39-year-old Veronica Roman-Santos.

Roman-Santos was last seen on January 12, 2020 at around 4:30 p.m. at a family member’s residence on Sylvan Avenue.

She is 5’2″, has a heavy build, weighs 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and has a cross tattoo on her right shoulder. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information in regards to the case is asked to call the Waterbury Police detectives at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 203-755-1234. Calls can remain anonymous.