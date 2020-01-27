× 3 people injured in shooting outside Bridgeport Superior Court

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport officials say three people were shot outside a Bridgeport courthouse on Golden Hill Street Monday.

Officials say three people have been confirmed to have suffered gunshot wounds. Bridgeport Police, State police, and medical personnel are on the scene.

All victims were taken to the hospital. Trumbull Police is assisting on scene at the hospitals. The injuries are non-life threatening according to officials.

Officials say the individuals shot were targeted and it is not an active shooter situation. There’s no word on any suspects. Police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.