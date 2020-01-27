AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

911 system throughout State experiences problems

Posted 10:35 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 10:36PM, January 27, 2020

The 911 system around certain areas of the state is experiencing issues.

State Police tweeted out that they have been receiving sporadic 911 problems from all over the state.

If 911 is not working for you in your area, please call the non-emergency number.

Officers are working quickly to resolve the issue.

You can see all the non-emergency numbers by clicking here or the list below:

Western District HQ
452-B Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT 06759

TEL: (860) 626-7975

Major Crime Unit
(860) 626-7975
(800) 203-0004
FAX: (860) 626-7959

Central District HQ
269 Maxim Road
Hartford, CT 06114

TEL: (860) 706-5656

Major Crime Unit
(860) 706-5632
FAX: (860) 706-5658

Eastern District HQ
15A Old Hartford Road
Colchester, CT 06415

TEL: (860) 465-5470

Major Crime Unit
(860) 896-3230
FAX: (860) 896-3252

TROOP A – Southbury
90 Lakeside Road
Southbury, CT 06488

(800) 375-9918
(203) 267-2200

TROOP F – Westbrook
315 Spencer Plains Road
Westbrook, CT 06498

(800) 256-5761
(860) 399-2100

TROOP C – Tolland
1320 Tolland Stage
Tolland, CT 06084

(800) 318-7633
(860) 896-3200

TROOP B – Canaan
Route 7, 463 Ashley Falls Road
North Canaan, CT 06018

(800) 497-0403
(860) 626-1820

TROOP H – Hartford
100R Washington Street
Hartford, CT 06106

(800) 968-0664
(860) 534-1000

TROOP D – Danielson
55 Westcott Road
Danielson, CT 06239

(800) 954-8828
(860) 779-4900

TROOP G – Bridgeport
149 Prospect Street
Bridgeport, CT 06604

(800) 575-6330
(203) 696-2500

TROOP H – Bradley
International Airport
30 Firehouse Road,
Building 85-361
Windsor Locks, CT 06096

(860) 292-7400
(860) 292-7410

Lost and Found Office:
BIA.LostandFound@ct.gov

TROOP E – Montville
P.O. Box 306
Uncasville, CT 06382

(800) 953-7747
(860) 848-6500

TROOP L – Litchfield
452A Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT 06759

(800) 953-9949
(860) 626-7900

TROOP I – Bethany
631 Amity Road
Bethany, CT 06525

(800) 956-8818
(203) 393-4200

TROOP K – Colchester
15A Old Hartford Road
Colchester, CT 06415

(800) 546-5005
(860) 465-5400

This story is developing and will be updated. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.