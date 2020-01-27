× 911 system throughout State experiences problems

The 911 system around certain areas of the state is experiencing issues.

State Police tweeted out that they have been receiving sporadic 911 problems from all over the state.

If 911 is not working for you in your area, please call the non-emergency number.

Officers are working quickly to resolve the issue.

You can see all the non-emergency numbers by clicking here or the list below:

Western District HQ

452-B Bantam Road

Litchfield, CT 06759

TEL: (860) 626-7975

Major Crime Unit

(860) 626-7975

(800) 203-0004

FAX: (860) 626-7959

Central District HQ

269 Maxim Road

Hartford, CT 06114

TEL: (860) 706-5656

Major Crime Unit

(860) 706-5632

FAX: (860) 706-5658

Eastern District HQ

15A Old Hartford Road

Colchester, CT 06415

TEL: (860) 465-5470

Major Crime Unit

(860) 896-3230

FAX: (860) 896-3252

TROOP A – Southbury

90 Lakeside Road

Southbury, CT 06488

(800) 375-9918

(203) 267-2200

TROOP F – Westbrook

315 Spencer Plains Road

Westbrook, CT 06498

(800) 256-5761

(860) 399-2100

TROOP C – Tolland

1320 Tolland Stage

Tolland, CT 06084

(800) 318-7633

(860) 896-3200

TROOP B – Canaan

Route 7, 463 Ashley Falls Road

North Canaan, CT 06018

(800) 497-0403

(860) 626-1820

TROOP H – Hartford

100R Washington Street

Hartford, CT 06106

(800) 968-0664

(860) 534-1000

TROOP D – Danielson

55 Westcott Road

Danielson, CT 06239

(800) 954-8828

(860) 779-4900

TROOP G – Bridgeport

149 Prospect Street

Bridgeport, CT 06604

(800) 575-6330

(203) 696-2500

TROOP H – Bradley

International Airport

30 Firehouse Road,

Building 85-361

Windsor Locks, CT 06096

(860) 292-7400

(860) 292-7410

Lost and Found Office:

BIA.LostandFound@ct.gov

TROOP E – Montville

P.O. Box 306

Uncasville, CT 06382

(800) 953-7747

(860) 848-6500

TROOP L – Litchfield

452A Bantam Road

Litchfield, CT 06759

(800) 953-9949

(860) 626-7900

TROOP I – Bethany

631 Amity Road

Bethany, CT 06525

(800) 956-8818

(203) 393-4200

TROOP K – Colchester

15A Old Hartford Road

Colchester, CT 06415

(800) 546-5005

(860) 465-5400

This story is developing and will be updated.

Reports of sporadic 911 problems throughout the state. If 911 isn’t working, please call the non-emergency line for the Troop in which you’re located. We are working with the carriers to have this issue resolved as quickly as possible. You can also visit: https://t.co/loy0y8xA3n pic.twitter.com/HMtJmDMKff — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 28, 2020