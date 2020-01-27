911 system throughout State experiences problems
The 911 system around certain areas of the state is experiencing issues.
State Police tweeted out that they have been receiving sporadic 911 problems from all over the state.
If 911 is not working for you in your area, please call the non-emergency number.
Officers are working quickly to resolve the issue.
You can see all the non-emergency numbers by clicking here or the list below:
Western District HQ
452-B Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT 06759
TEL: (860) 626-7975
Major Crime Unit
(860) 626-7975
(800) 203-0004
FAX: (860) 626-7959
Central District HQ
269 Maxim Road
Hartford, CT 06114
TEL: (860) 706-5656
Major Crime Unit
(860) 706-5632
FAX: (860) 706-5658
Eastern District HQ
15A Old Hartford Road
Colchester, CT 06415
TEL: (860) 465-5470
Major Crime Unit
(860) 896-3230
FAX: (860) 896-3252
TROOP A – Southbury
90 Lakeside Road
Southbury, CT 06488
(800) 375-9918
(203) 267-2200
TROOP F – Westbrook
315 Spencer Plains Road
Westbrook, CT 06498
(800) 256-5761
(860) 399-2100
TROOP C – Tolland
1320 Tolland Stage
Tolland, CT 06084
(800) 318-7633
(860) 896-3200
TROOP B – Canaan
Route 7, 463 Ashley Falls Road
North Canaan, CT 06018
(800) 497-0403
(860) 626-1820
TROOP H – Hartford
100R Washington Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(800) 968-0664
(860) 534-1000
TROOP D – Danielson
55 Westcott Road
Danielson, CT 06239
(800) 954-8828
(860) 779-4900
TROOP G – Bridgeport
149 Prospect Street
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(800) 575-6330
(203) 696-2500
TROOP H – Bradley
International Airport
30 Firehouse Road,
Building 85-361
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 292-7400
(860) 292-7410
Lost and Found Office:
BIA.LostandFound@ct.gov
TROOP E – Montville
P.O. Box 306
Uncasville, CT 06382
(800) 953-7747
(860) 848-6500
TROOP L – Litchfield
452A Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT 06759
(800) 953-9949
(860) 626-7900
TROOP I – Bethany
631 Amity Road
Bethany, CT 06525
(800) 956-8818
(203) 393-4200
TROOP K – Colchester
15A Old Hartford Road
Colchester, CT 06415
(800) 546-5005
(860) 465-5400
This story is developing and will be updated.