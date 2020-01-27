× Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp prayed and wept as they marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by the Soviet army.

The ceremony stressed the testimony of survivors and included warnings about rising anti-Semitism.

About 200 survivors returned, many of them elderly Jews from Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru and elsewhere.

Many of them lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps.

People stood in silence as the Hebrew prayers for the dead were recited. Clergymen of other faiths also prayed.

Some of the guests marched along the famous railroad tracks in the dark and cold evening to place candles at a memorial.